Woman sentenced to nine months prison for abusing her 12-year-old daughter

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 33-year-old woman was sentenced to nine months in prison yesterday after pleading guilty to physically abusing her 12-year-old daughter over nearly two years.

The woman, whose name is being withheld to protect the child’s identity, appeared before Senior Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux on a charge of cruelty to children.

The abuse reportedly occurred between November 2023 and May 2025 in New Providence. The victim said she was beaten with various objects, including a knife on one occasion. The child is now in the custody of social services.

With the aid of a Creole translator, the defendant accepted the facts of the case and entered a guilty plea.

Following her sentence, the woman will be turned over to the Department of Immigration.

Corporal 3738 Johnson prosecuted the case.