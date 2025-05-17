Man jailed for breaching probation after stealing from AID

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to one year in prison on Friday for breaching his probation on a prior charge by stealing from AID on Wulff Road last week.

Brian Bain, 22, was arraigned on a charge of stealing and receiving before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly-Burrows.

Bain reportedly stole $135.63 of inventory from AID on May 15, including a gray backpack and 13-inch MacBook sleeve.

After pleading guilty and accepting the facts in the stealing charge, the receiving charge against him was withdrawn.

Bain was previously charged with indecent assault for allegedly touching a woman inappropriately last year before Magistrate Burrows.

Bain was sentenced to three months in prison for the stealing offense.

He was sentenced to one year in prison after it was found that he breached his probation for a prior conviction before the court.

The defendant was informed of his right to appeal the court’s sentencing.