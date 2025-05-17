Man sentenced after drunken break-in to room paid for by Social Services

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to eight months in prison for damaging a room paid for by the Ministry of Social Services, without permission to be there.

Wilfred Anthony Farrington, 36, appeared before Senior Magistrate Aniska Isaacs charged with damage.

The defendant reportedly damaged a window and a curtain of the guest house. Social Services had paid for a room at the guest house for two weeks for a woman to stay there.

Farrington told the court that the woman was his girlfriend and that wherever his girlfriend was permitted to stay, he should also be permitted to stay.

Magistrate Isaacs told him that he was wrong because Social Services had not agreed for him to stay in the room.

In his explanation for damaging the window, Farrington said that he was drunk. He explained that while he had a key for the front gate, he was not allowed to enter the building, and that is why he broke into the guest house.

The prosecutor noted Farrington was also before the court on a warrant of arrest for another matter from 2024, where he was ordered to pay $1,100.

Farrington said he never paid the $1100 because he forgot. He was sentenced to four months on the outstanding charge.

Magistrate Isaacs sentenced Farrington to eight months in prison for damaging the window at the property that Social Services was paying for.