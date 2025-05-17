Woman granted $5,000 bail after loaded gun found in car

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN was granted bail on Friday after she was accused of having a loaded gun in her car on Turtle Drive and Carmichael Road last week.

Haranique Brown, 20, was arraigned on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

Prosecutors allege that police found a black Glock .40 pistol and 14 rounds of ammunition in Brown’s vehicle on May 14.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Brown’s bail was set at $5,000 with one or two sureties. Under the terms of her bail, she must sign in at the Carmichael Road police station twice weekly.

Brown’s trial begins on September 16.

Inspector Cordero Farrington served as the prosecutor.