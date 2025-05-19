American woman in critical condition following boat accident in Bahamas

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

AN American woman is in critical condition after suffering severe injuries in a boating accident during a recent visit to The Bahamas.

Hannah Smith, a 22-year-old recent college graduate, was reportedly struck by a boat’s propeller while entering the water during an excursion, causing significant trauma to her lower body.

According to a report by WREG, a local news station in the United States, Ms Smith had been on a cruise with her best friend, Brooklyn Pitre, when the accident occurred. Ms Pitre told WREG that Smith fell into the water during the excursion. At first, she didn’t appear distressed, but then she disappeared from sight for several seconds before resurfacing and reaching out for help.

Ms Pitre said she and another woman they had met on the cruise pulled Ms Smith from the water. She described seeing a large amount of blood in the water following the incident.

Ms Smith’s mother, Tracy Smith, also spoke to WREG. She said she immediately flew to The Bahamas upon hearing of the accident and described her daughter’s injuries as extensive. She credited the staff at Doctors Hospital for saving her life and said doctors warned the family of the

seriousness of her condition, noting the substantial blood loss and the uncertainty of her survival.

WREG reported that Ms Smith underwent two surgeries in The Bahamas before being flown back to the United States on Wednesday for further treatment.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to support Ms Smith’s recovery, with a fundraising goal of $250,000. The campaign, titled “Support Hannah’s Endless Adventures and New Beginnings,” describes the accident as a life-altering tragedy and calls for public support in covering the long road ahead, including surgeries and medical costs.