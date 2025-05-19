Carnival participation ‘will be up by 50 percent’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Carnival Band Owners Association chairman Dario Tirelli expects participation in this year’s event to jump nearly 50 percent over the past two years — but he’s sharply criticising the Ministry of Tourism for failing to support the festival through funding or marketing.

Mr Tirelli noted that while more foreign revellers than Bahamians are expected to take part in the June 7 parade, local spectators traditionally line the route in large numbers.

He attributed the increase in interest to a post-pandemic resurgence, particularly from international visitors, after two years of muted celebrations due to COVID-19. The pandemic also reduced corporate sponsorship as many companies struggled financially.

Mr Tirelli praised the collaboration between band owners and event organisers, saying: “The non-band owners, that’s the people who are doing all the events. The partnership has proven strong, and they do an excellent job exposing the country to the world, along with the band owners.”

Despite limited funding, organisers are optimistic. “We feel comfortable that this year will be in terms of revellers coming in, in terms of the level of 2018, almost 2019 we feel good, and this without any government involvement. So that’s a tremendous feat we have conquered with our limited budget for marketing,” Mr Tirelli said.

Observers have raised concerns about the lack of financial support, pointing out that carnivals in other countries often benefit from government assistance. Initially, The Bahamas government allocated $9 million to launch the Bahamas Carnival in 2015, but funding was completely withdrawn by 2018.

Although former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis recognised the event’s economic benefits, he criticised the Christie administration’s level of investment.

Mr Tirelli expressed frustration with the current government’s lack of support: “We don’t know — we can’t even get some visual marketing by the Ministry of Tourism, and they keep talking to the orange economy. So I’m very disappointed with the minister himself because he keep talking orange economy from he came. You can’t get more orange than this,” he said.

He added that earlier discussions with the Ministry of Tourism yielded no results, with officials citing budgetary constraints despite early communication ahead of the last fiscal cycle.

Carnival week is scheduled for June 5–7.