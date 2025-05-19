GSSSA crowns senior girls, boys soccer champions

THE Government Secondary Schools Sports Association crowned its senior girls and boys soccer champions on Friday at the Roscoe Davies Developmental Center at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex.

Today, the junior boys and girls playoffs will get underway. Here’s a look at their match-ups:

4pm Junior girls - DW Davis Royals vs Anatol Rodgers Timberwolves (back field new).

LW Young Golden Eagles vs HO Nash Lions (front field old).

Junior boys - SC McPherson Sharks vs AF Adderley Fighting Tigers (back field new).

LW Young Golden Eagles vs Anatol Rodgers Timberwolves (front field old).

As for the champions crowned on Friday, here’s their outcome:

Senior girls championship - CR Walker Knights nipped RM Bailey Pacers 4-3.

Third place - CI Gibson Rattlers blanked Government High Magics 3-0. Senior boys championship - Anatol Rodgers Timberwolves knocked off Government High Magics 5-1.

Third place - CV Bethel Stingrays held off Dame Doris Johnson Mystic Marlins 5-2.

CR Walker, RM Bailey and CI Gibson senior girls and Anatol Rosgers, Government High and CV Bethel senior boys all clinched their berths in the playoffs for the Bahamas Football Association’s sixth annual Samuel P Haven Jr National High School Soccer Tournament that will get underway next week.

Only the winners from the junior boys and girls will go on to play in the inaugural segment of the junior high school championships of the Samuel P Haven Jr Nationals.



