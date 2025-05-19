‘Immigration will decide if Russian gets citizenship’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE acting Director of Immigration said the final decision on whether Russian businessman Andrey Votinov will be granted Bahamian citizenship rests with the Immigration Board, a Cabinet-level body, and not the department itself.

He told The Tribune he could not confirm additional details about Mr Votinov’s current permit to reside, which is up for renewal. However, he emphasised that while the Department of Immigration may not make the final call, applicants would not be recommended if Bahamian authorities hold criminal records against them.

Mr Votinov’s name appeared in a public notice in April, stating his intention to apply for Bahamian citizenship.

People pointed out that his name, photograph, and personal history closely align with those of a former vice president of Russian oil giant Rosneft, who was added to an international wanted list in 2016 for allegedly embezzling more than $1.7m from a Rosneft subsidiary through a fraudulent land sublease scheme. A UK court later blocked his extradition to Russia, citing risks of political persecution and an unfair trial.

While being wanted internationally may raise eyebrows, it does not necessarily equate to a criminal conviction. Under Bahamian law, citizenship applications can be refused if the applicant has been convicted of an offence and sentenced to over 12 months in prison, is deemed not to be of good character, or is considered a threat to public order or national security.

It remains unclear whether Votinov has ever been convicted of a crime or whether Bahamian authorities consider his past sufficient grounds for denial.