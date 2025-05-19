Irrigation by solar power in North Andros project

A SOLAR-POWERED irrigation system has been piloted on a North Andros farm as part of a collaboration between the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) and the US-based Community and College Partners Program (C2P2) and Stanford University’s Chapter of Engineers for a Sustainable World.

“At BAMSI, we see this partnership as a vital opportunity to build capacity within our farming communities while advancing the use of renewable technology,” said Dr Raveenia Roberts-Hanna, president of BAMSI. “Collaborations like this allow us to not only transfer knowledge and practical skills, but also to foster innovation and resilience in the agricultural sector. Our goal is to empower farmers with sustainable tools that support productivity and protect our environment for generations to come.”

During a trip the team, which included students from both Stanford and BAMSI, conducted an assessment of Descendants Harvest, a farm operated by Shantell Riley in the North Andros community of BARC.

Ms Riley said: “I am hopeful that this innovative irrigation system will maintain the current output the farm requires for optimum production and will ultimately lead to the financial reduction of the farm’s operational costs.”

Michael Burns, founder and executive director of C2P2, said: “Transitioning to solar-powered irrigation is not only an investment in the future of sustainable agriculture but also a step towards reducing the carbon footprint."

Haleyn O’Brien Solis, a Stanford representative, said: “Our students have learned so much from the wisdom of the students, farmers, and community members we met throughout this process, and we look forward to scaling sustainable, solar-powered irrigation systems to every farmer on Andros Island.”