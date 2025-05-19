Man died ‘trying to scale barbed wire’

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was found dead early on Sunday morning in a shed on South Beach Drive, after what police believe may have been a failed attempt to scale a fence topped with barbed wire.

Officers responded to the scene shortly before 10am and found the man’s body in the north-east corner of a residential property. Emergency Medical Services confirmed he was unresponsive.

Inspector Jerard Culmer of the Royal Bahamas Police Force said the body was found inside the shed, with initial reports suggesting the man may have become entangled in the wire during the attempt.

Police say the exact cause of death is still unknown. An autopsy will determine whether the death was accidental or involved foul play.

The man was not a resident of the home where he was found, and authorities believe he had no fixed address. He appeared to be in his late twenties.

“We do not believe he lived there,” Inspector Culmer said. “But people in the area believe he was known.”