Ongoing tensions over internal operations at Clifton Heritage Park

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

INTERNAL communications from the Clifton Heritage Authority reveal ongoing tensions between senior officials and a department head, involving disputes over probation terms, resource requests, and internal operations at one of the country’s primary heritage sites.

Between May 6 and May 14, park operations manager Clayton Williams was notified that his six-month probationary period would be extended until August 6. The notice, signed by managing director Glenette Reckley, was issued late on the night of May 6, shortly before the original probation period was set to end.

Emails and other internal records reflect unresolved issues related to operations and internal communications. Requests from the Park Operations Department for tools and a replacement storage unit are documented without recorded follow-up. A proposal to erect a billboard for a historic canvas donated by the Central Bank of The Bahamas was noted as deferred, pending submission of a strategic plan.

Operational records cite the closure of the park’s kitchen due to staffing issues and outstanding vendor payments. One email references more than $7,000 owed to the authority’s telecommunications provider, noting the effect on internal communication systems.

In other messages, staff raised questions about procurement timelines and vendor selection, with one describing a “hostile environment” and concerns about communication.

Internal correspondence also shows expressions of frustration over management practices. Team leaders flagged delays in payments, changes in directives, and issues surrounding event gratuities. One manager questioned why supervisory staff were excluded from gratuity distributions despite their role in event planning.

Some messages include efforts toward reconciliation. In one email to Ms Reckley, Mr Williams wrote: “I am not your adversary.”

“I remain dedicated to empowering my team and contributing positively to the organisation’s goals.”

Between May 9 and May 14, internal messages reported severe weather conditions at the park, including flooding and staff safety concerns. While alerts were shared, no directive to close the park was included in the messages reviewed by The Tribune.

Following this, a directive was issued requiring prior approval for all overtime. Subsequent emails from operations staff asked how this policy would apply in emergencies that might require immediate action.

Staff also submitted multiple formal requests for the authority’s Employee Handbook. Records reviewed indicate that at least four such requests were made, with no documented responses.

The final correspondence reviewed, a WhatsApp message dated May 16, shows a staff member requesting a meeting with Ms Reckley, the Permanent Secretary, and the Board Chair. The request was declined with the reply: “Absolutely not.”

The staff member responded that the grievance in question could not be addressed solely by the managing director, citing a potential conflict of interest.