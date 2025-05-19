Pickleball: Prize money doubles tourney rocks Romora Bay in ‘Briland’

AS the sport of pickleball continues to grow in The Bahamas, Kevaughn Ferguson decided to venture into the Family Islands, hosting his first prize money doubles tournament over the weekend.

The event was staged at the brand new Harbour island Pickleball Club at the Romora Bay in Harbour island.

“We had national team members including myself and Justyn Thompson competing,” Ferguson said. “We had five teams who participated. It was a lot of fun.”

Philip Major Jr teamed up with Tricia Fernandes to win the final 11-7 over the squad of Justyn Thompson and national team member Robert Griffin to cart off the initial title.

Third place went to the duo of Ferguson and Paul King. They were followed by the pair of India Hicks and Shannon Francis in fourth and the combo of Sophia Taylor and Shaq Gibson rounded out the field in fifth. “The performances were great,” Ferguson said. “This is something new in Harbour island where we played with something on the line so it was more intense but everyone had fun as well.”

Ferguson said the focus will now switch to the Pickleball Cup that will be held in October in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, where a team from Harbour Island has already committed to compete.