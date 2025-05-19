PM hits out at absent Pintard

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis torched Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard for missing last week’s signing of the Grand Lucayan Heads of Agreement, accusing him of ducking a pivotal moment for Grand Bahama and failing to show leadership when it mattered most.

Mr Pintard wasn’t his only target during a PLP Men’s Branch “Hype Sunday” event; Mr Davis slammed multiple senior FNM figures in a rally speech filled with jabs, taunts, and political indictments.

He accused Mr Pintard of turning his back on progress and his constituents by refusing to attend the hotel sale event. He reminded the crowd that Mr Pintard resides in Grand Bahama yet was absent for what he framed as a symbol of rebirth for the island’s economy.

His criticism of Mr Pintard came even though many observers likened last week’s Grand Lucayan signing to a PLP rally rather than a typical government event.

“Let’s talk about what real disrespect looks like,” he said. “The people of Grand Bahama waited years for something to break through — for jobs, for investment, for a signal that better days were finally coming.”

Mr Davis called Mr Pintard a “seat warmer” who answers to “the same old forces that failed the country.” He questioned whether Mr Pintard had ever held a “real job.”

He unleashed barbed attacks against several senior FNM members. He targeted FNM Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright, calling out his past as chairman of the Beaches and Parks Authority, and referencing the infamous mace-throwing incident in House of Assembly. “It is not ‘brave’ to try to distract from a highly questionable tenure at Parks and Beaches, by ineptly throwing the mace out of the window,” he said, without providing specifics.

He also ridiculed an unnamed MP whose political legacy, he said, is defined only by being “carried ‘belly-out’ by the police, for brawling in this House” —a likely reference to St Anne’s MP Adrian White.

He skewered Long Island MP Adrian Gibson, referencing his legal challenges.

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie capped off the rally by urging the PLP base to rally behind Mr Davis. “You know who your leader is now,” he said, adding: “If anyone should know the value of their leader, Brave Davis, it has to be those of you who are in the front line of the Progressive Liberal Party.”

Mr Christie insisted Mr Davis needed visible support to press forward.