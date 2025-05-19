PM hits out at absent Pintard

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis torched Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard for missing last week’s signing of the Grand Lucayan Heads of Agreement, accusing him of ducking a pivotal moment for Grand Bahama and failing to show leadership when it mattered most.
Mr Pintard wasn’t his only target during a PLP Men’s Branch “Hype Sunday” event; Mr Davis slammed multiple senior FNM figures in a rally speech filled with jabs, taunts, and political indictments.
He accused Mr Pintard of turning his back on progress and his constituents by refusing to attend the hotel sale event. He reminded the crowd that Mr Pintard resides in Grand Bahama yet was absent for what he framed as a symbol of rebirth for the island’s economy.
His criticism of Mr Pintard came even though many observers likened last week’s Grand Lucayan signing to a PLP rally rather than a typical government event.
“Let’s talk about what real disrespect looks like,” he said. “The people of Grand Bahama waited years for something to break through — for jobs, for investment, for a signal that better days were finally coming.”
Mr Davis called Mr Pintard a “seat warmer” who answers to “the same old forces that failed the country.” He questioned whether Mr Pintard had ever held a “real job.”
He unleashed barbed attacks against several senior FNM members. He targeted FNM Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright, calling out his past as chairman of the Beaches and Parks Authority, and referencing the infamous mace-throwing incident in House of Assembly. “It is not ‘brave’ to try to distract from a highly questionable tenure at Parks and Beaches, by ineptly throwing the mace out of the window,” he said, without providing specifics.
He also ridiculed an unnamed MP whose political legacy, he said, is defined only by being “carried ‘belly-out’ by the police, for brawling in this House” —a likely reference to St Anne’s MP Adrian White.
He skewered Long Island MP Adrian Gibson, referencing his legal challenges.
Former Prime Minister Perry Christie capped off the rally by urging the PLP base to rally behind Mr Davis. “You know who your leader is now,” he said, adding: “If anyone should know the value of their leader, Brave Davis, it has to be those of you who are in the front line of the Progressive Liberal Party.”
Mr Christie insisted Mr Davis needed visible support to press forward.
Comments
bahamianson 12 hours, 36 minutes ago
Wow, I have not forgotten that Bamsi’ contractor did not have insurance and the Bahamian people cost about 2 million when Brave was the minister of Works. How did a ppl operative get a contract for a building valued 2mill with hour insurance to cover him or his company? You try to get a house loan for 2 million from the bank and see if you can get it without insurance. That is terrible. No one got fired for that crap. How can someone in the PM office get a contract in exuma moorings and the PM , the CEO of finance doesn’t know anything about it. I think a lot of the population see people in government enriching themselves , family, friends and lovers and the local citizen can’t find a job. The politicians use our money to have banquets, parties, go on long trips to see the world and we get nothing but the Bills !!! You then wonder why so many people feel hopeless and the suicide rate skyrockets. There might be a correlation of hopelessness, despair and cabinet ministers having fun with the increase in suicides. We need solutions for the less fortunate.
tetelestai 12 hours, 32 minutes ago
Man, take that BAMSI nonsense and go fly a kite. The Bahamian people considered that in 2021 and overwhelmingly decided that either the BAMSI issue was not important or the FNM was such a bunch of awful, unprepared, feckless miscreants that they didn't deserve the honour of leading the country. Retire the splenetic "but what about" narrative and present Bahamians with a new plan about why the hapless FNM deserves the honour to lead the country again.
screwedbahamian 12 hours, 22 minutes ago
No one admitted to knowing anything about the $183,000,000.00 contract to a Cabinet members family to repair an eight-mile stretch of road in Eight Mile Rock either?? and seriously, that HOA signing for the transfer of the Grand Lucayan Property was a citizen paid for Political Election Campagne party with foreign players for benefits if I have every heard one,. did not hear " SALE" or definately "PURCHASE? in all the Praise for the "New Day"
birdiestrachan 10 hours, 26 minutes ago
Hype Mr Bowleg the observers lied PLP rally no flags no PLP shirts, Mr Pintard could have made it a FNM rally it is a good thing the cost of one million per month to maintain the hotel was much to high, there were a lot of happy people, There Mr Pintard showed himself he did not celebrate what is better for GB, Mr Pintard Papa started this process wrong and the doc made a mess that chiller problem is also Fnm
TalRussell 9 hours, 32 minutes ago
"'TWAS NO YELLIN' by either two mans'" --- "suggests there's that underlying differences which would've been noticed." -- Maybe both had their come-to-the-late J. Henry Bostwick moments. -- That's a good thing --- Yes?
sheeprunner12 6 hours, 36 minutes ago
I can't fault the FNM for not turning up to that PLP rally.
That was a bunch of baloney and no bread.
The PLP are the masters of "show". But where is the money?????
Gravy Davis is pulling out all of his tricks now to get ready for the 2026 election. Don't be dazzled or hoodwinked by the PLP New Day fireworks
birdiestrachan 6 hours, 19 minutes ago
If Mr Pintard had wisdom he would have gone to the signing introduce himself shake hands and have some Kodak moments. Long Island do you believe that those people came from far and wide to help the PLP win an election?? If you do Pintatd and you are smart alike.
sheeprunner12 5 hours, 28 minutes ago
I understand that GB is starving (just like Long Island).
But dangling New Day carrots before us with a year left in this political election term is amateurish. But that is their M.O.
birdiestrachan 5 hours, 6 minutes ago
LONG Island votes FNM. The FNM government had many years in power if it goes like that.. long Island should be ahead of all the games.
TalRussell 7 minutes ago
The Premiership of "Brave's" Department of Inland Revenue (DIR) has placed up for auction Sandals Exuma Resorts over a matter of US$30.8 million in back taxes. -- And, I'm not makin' she up. -- Yes?
