Police investigating drowning of 60-year-old man in Grand Bahama

POLICE on Grand Bahama are investigating the apparent drowning of a 60-year-old man, whose body was pulled from waters off Sea Horse Road on Friday evening.

Just before 8pm, the man was found floating unresponsive in the water. Bystanders helped remove him from the sea, but Emergency Medical Services on scene found no signs of life. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities have not yet released the man’s identity. An autopsy will determine whether the death was accidental or if other factors were involved.