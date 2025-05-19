Terrence Jones sets new national record

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

Terrence Jones established a national record, Anthonique Strachan showed she’s back, Anthaya Charlton soared again and twin sisters Cassie and Casidra Thompson got their own spotlight over the weekend.

They led a relatively good showing by a number of elite and collegiate athletes in action in various meets overseas.

Atlanta City Games

Although he didn’t win, Grand Bahamian Terrence Jones clocked 14.93 for second place and a new Bahamian national record in the Piedmont Men’s 150 metres elite race in Atlanta, Georgia, shattering Chris “Fireman” Brown’s previous national record of 15.10 that he ironically established on the same day in 2018 at the Manchester City Games in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala stunned the field in taking the tape in 14.70. American Matthew Boling was third in 15.15.

JAAA All-Comers

Slowly making her way back to full form, sprinter Anthonique Strachan laid it all on the track at the Kingston National Stadium in easily winning the women’s 200 metres.

Competing for the MVP Track and Field Club where she continues her training in Jamaica, Strachan sped to an impressive win in 22.86. She was unchallenged as her nearest rival and MVP team-mate Jonelle Smith was a distant second in 23.33.

While she’s not sure what’s next for her, Strachan told The Tribune she was just pleased to get in a creditable performance in the half-lap race.

“It was a good run and I can’t complain after a year of no 200 metres,” Strachan said. “I never expected anything. I just wanted to finish healthy.”

Southeastern Conference

After emerging as one of the collegians indoors, Florida transfer Anthaya Charlton continued to shine, this time taking the SEC Outdoor Championship title in the women’s long jump at her former school at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky.

Charlton, who went on to compete at the World Indoor Championships, soared 21-feet, 2 3/4-inches or 6.47 metres on her third attempt to snatch the victory.

Her only other mark posted was 20-11 1/4 (6.38) on her first attempt, which would have still given her the win as second place went to Mariia Horielova, a sophomore at Alabama, who did (6.37m) on her fourth attempt.

Charlton, in her junior year, also showed her versatility with her speed in the 200m where she was third in 11.14. Only JaMeesia Ford, a sophomore at South Carolina, in 11.06 and Tima Godbless, a sophomore at LSU, in 11.06, were faster in first and second respectively.

It was an improvement for Charlton, who had the seventh fastest qualifying time of 11.36 in the preliminaries. And it was an unusual clash that featured two Bahamians running