$1m contract to improve South Andros water signed

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The Water and Sewerage Cooperation (WSC) has signed a $1.04m contract to improve the water infrastructure in South Andros.

The contract awarded to Apex Pavers Company Limited will result in the installation of approximately 13,400 linear feet of four-inch water mains, ten new service laterals and associated fittings.

The project aims to connect the reverse osmosis water plant in Kemps Bay with the Wellfield in the Bluff and create a physical and operational link between the island’s two main water supply sources.

Leon Lundy, Minister of State with responsibility for WSC and MP for Mangrove Cay, Central & South Andros, said the project will improve the reliability of water service in the area and will have a “major impact” on their lives.

He explained that there are often disruptions to the water supply during the night and the project will increase the amount of available water and improve water pressure.

“This will provide reliability. Right now, there are some distribution issues, mainly at night with the pressure, and this will shore up the amount of water that we’re receiving down in the southern end of South Andros. So definitely, this will be impactful right away,” said Mr Lundy.

“The residents sometimes they have disruptions that occur between 10 and five o’clock in the morning. So definitely this will be a major impact right away that will be felt right away for all the residents.”

Cyprian Gibson, deputy general manager for WSC, said the project will improve water distribution, increase operational flexibility, and providing more reliable water service for over 1,500 consumers in South Andros.

“It connects more than 1500 customers. The objective is straightforward, to physically connect two major water supply components in South Andros, the reverse osmosis water plant in Kemps Bay, which has some 340 connections, and the Wellfield in the bluff, which has some 1,200 connections,” said Mr Gibson

“By creating this link, we increase operational flexibility, improve pressure management and build redundancy into the water supply system, which is critical for both maintenance planning and future growth.”

He said the corporation held competitive bidding for the project and the contract duration is 140 days, with an expectation of early completion.

“The procurement process was carried out in accordance with the corporation’s internal controls and compliance. Five companies were invited to participate in a mandatory site walk through in August of 2024 to ensure a proper understanding of the terrain, access and scope,” said Mr Gibson.

Following submission of bids in September, three proposals were evaluated and Apex Pavers Company Limited emerged as the lowest compliant bidder with a VAT inclusive tender of $1,040,599. The contract is for 140 days, including procurement and but it is expected to be completed early.”

President of Apex Pavers Willie Simmons said the company will start paving the roads in South Andros once the water mains have been installed.

“Once we’ve completed the water installation, we move straight into the road prep and profiling, and we’ll come behind that with the actual paving of the roads. And we’re looking to start in the northern section and work our way south along the Kings Highway,” said Mr Simmons.

“That’s the method and plan behind it. We complete the water works first. We don’t want to pave and then come dig it up. So, we’ll complete all the waterworks prior to any asphalt paving.”

He said a team of about 15 employees are already on the ground and the company is looking to hire local staff to ensure the deadline is met.

“Currently we have about ten to 15 persons on the ground, they’re specialists, so we’ll be looking to hire a lot of local support with the ancillary staff in the road aspect, as well as the water. So, as we start laying the pipes and cutting the trench, we’ll be bringing on more personnel from the islands to assist us,” said Mr Simmons.