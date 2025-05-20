Caribbean Bottling Company and UB team up for art competition

By MIGUEL FERNANDER

A collaboration between Caribbean Bottling company and University of The Bahamas is giving student artists a chance to shine, while honouring and celebrating Bahamian musical legends.

Budding artists at the University of The Bahamas (UB) are being challenged to express the spirit of local musicians.

The competition closes on June 2, and will be judged by a panel of representatives from Caribbean Bottling Company, UB, Baha Mar, local artists and musicians. Judges will review each art piece and declare four winners. In addition to the four winners, 20 pieces will be chosen to be featured in an exhibit sponsored by Coca-Cola, held in Baha Mar.

Kishan Munroe, chair of UB’s School of Communication & Creative Arts praised the initiative for its $10,000 donation and exposure.

The Coca-Cola Art project follows in the footsteps of the “Love My Bahamas” public art series 15 years ago, which brought murals like ‘Down Home Gals’ and ‘Rake ‘n Scrape’ to the streets of Nassau.

