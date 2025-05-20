FACING REALITY: Politics aside, put Bahamians first

By IVOINE INGRAHAM

I remember being an air traffic controller at the West End International Airport in West End, owned by The Jack Tar Hotel, in 1971, and a control room operator at Bahamas Cement. Eventually, I opened my restaurant in Williams Town called Travellers Rest.

I was in the thick of it, so I knew firsthand what Freeport was. I lived it; I can never forget it because anyone who wanted to succeed could easily do it. That was the “magic city”.

Freeport was a melting pot that was always simmering with something. Xanadu, the King’s Inn that became Princess with Princess Towers and Casino and Lucaya Casino, and many hotels and restaurants.

I vividly remember the nightlife, Jim White’s Sand Piper, Joker’s Wild, the Connection Room, Home of the World-Famous T-Connections, and the International Bazaar, which was truly international.

The enthusiasm and consistent celebration of a flourishing Grand Bahama meant people had two or three jobs. Bahamians flocked from other islands to take up residence in Grand Bahama.

Grand Bahamians were happy, with a great quaility of life!

Borco, Syntex, and Bahamas Cement employed hundreds who made good money; the island was buzzing. There was so much to be thankful for that the people often bragged that Freeport was the first city, and could always be heard saying they would never return to Nassau. They even expressed the organisation of how the island was laid out and the ease of travelling. The superiority complex became so strong that Grand Bahamians still despise living or visiting Nassau.

After the many disasters and the destruction of the inner city, people were reduced to menial standards, living in dilapidated buildings. Some areas looked like a bomb had exploded, which was disheartening. Tears fill my eyes when I visit the places I frequented in those days. The previous government did not make Freeport a priority.

But the people of Grand Bahama, with their unwavering resilience, kept hope alive. Despite the challenges, their belief in a brighter future is not just inspiring, it’s a beacon of hope for a better tomorrow.

Grand Bahamians are proud people who do not look for handouts; they would prefer to have an opportunity to help themselves. Remember, their deterrent is never wanting to return to Nassau.

So, year after year, administration after administration indicated that relief was in sight. Too many times, their spirits dashed because some technicality prevented their ship from coming in. Yet they persevered.

The Port Authority’s resistance, muddying of the waters, and the proposed increase in taxes did not bring hope but increased anxiety—the advancement of inhumane policies designed to frustrate already dejected people. The future looked bleak.

But perseverance must be an asset because the temptation of a deal done and off again on too many occasions only causes the heart to skip a beat. The temptation of something meaningful happening raised the temperature.

So the government had many bites at the apple, and the ducks did not line up, which caused a considerable amount of time to elapse. There was much potential, but the determining factor was “money in the bank”

The announcement and signing of the much-anticipated Our Lucaya by Prime Minister Philip Davis sent shockwaves through the Bahamas. Almost everyone was close to tears because the good people of Grand Bahama deserve this project. Grand Bahamians deserve an injection of enthusiasm and anticipation of something positive for too long.

The resilient Grand Bahamians were patient enough and must be grateful to Almighty God for smiling on them; their prayers have been answered. The government knows the story and continues to work assiduously to ensure they have an investment that will be the anchor, just like Baha Mar and Atlantis are in Nassau.

Grand Bahama was designed for big things. The people know they have been allowed to show the strength of their indomitable spirit. They should still be dancing in the streets, and everyone should polish their attitude to embrace this opportunity. This is no time for mediocrity; this opportunity only comes once in a lifetime.

Regardless of political affiliation, every Bahamian should stand in solidarity with Grand Bahama in celebrating this excellent venture. The Grand Lucaya project is not a political event, but a milestone for all Bahamians. It represents our shared aspirations for a better future, uniting us as a nation.

Grand Lucaya will benefit all of Grand Bahama; it will not discriminate. However, its impact will not be limited to this island. This project has the potential to significantly boost the Bahamian economy, creating jobs, attracting tourists, and stimulating growth. Let’s embrace this potential and look forward to a brighter, more prosperous future.

There comes a time when we must be Bahamians first. No political colour, religion, or organisation should dilute that we are one people. When Grand Bahama succeeds, all of the Bahamas succeed. Let’s unite and celebrate this shared success, setting aside our political differences for the greater good. Our unity is our strength.

If we face reality, we are supposed to be our brother’s keepers, despite our differences. Let’s remember this as we move forward. Let’s unite and support the development of Grand Bahama. When Grand Bahama succeeds, all of the Bahamas succeed.