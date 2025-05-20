Labour chief: Norman’s Cay claims the ‘worst I’ve heard’

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
LABOUR Director Howard Thompson has launched a comprehensive investigation into the Norman’s Cay development in Exuma, citing a series of grave allegations, including human trafficking, labour law violations, and substandard living conditions.
Mr Thompson described the situation as the most severe he has encountered during his tenure.
“The allegations present themselves to the point where I’m almost able to say that this is the worst of the worst that I’ve heard of in terms of complaints to Department of Labor since I’ve been the director,” he said. “So this has my priority. This is number one priority for me, and the Department of Labor, Immigration won’t rest until we get all of these issues.”
Mr Thompson said complaints have accumulated for over a year, with a notable increase in the past three to four months. Workers have reported delayed payments, mould infestations, environmental law breaches, and inadequate housing conditions.
There are also allegations of undocumented people being transported to and from the island without proper documentation. A senior staff member is accused of discriminatory practices, including the unlawful termination of Bahamian employees and preferential hiring of foreign workers. Further claims suggest the implementation of policies that violate human rights and prioritise personal interests over employee welfare.
Mr Thompson confirmed that other agencies, including the Royal Bahamas Police Force, are involved in the investigation. An unannounced visit to Norman’s Cay was conducted last Friday, during which officials met with workers. Mr Thompson indicated that these visits will continue in the coming weeks.
“When we see eight Bahamian HR heads resigning or being terminated, that’s a huge signal that there’s not just smoke, but there’s fire,” he said.
The Department of Labour plans to compile all interviews and findings into a report for the Minister of Labour, who will then coordinate with relevant agencies.
The Norman’s Cay project currently employs over 200 workers across the hotel and construction sectors.
Comments
Dawes 4 hours, 40 minutes ago
Is this going to be like the Cruise line island, where he was all talks and then once he heard the other side he completely changed? Or maybe he got told what to do. Either way perhaps investigate first rather then running to the press to make yourself seem important.
SP 47 minutes ago
All one needs to do is just take one look at the partners that own Normans Cay and everything else becomes instantly understandable!
lobsta 46 minutes ago
tell us more...
ThisIsOurs 23 minutes ago
"complaints have accumulated for over a year,"
My my my. I can only assume, it hit the press so an effort had to be made to make it appear like were taking it seriously.
Because we cant upset the tourism goose chicklets. Ever.
Remember during COVID when they up and down tried to convince the public that COVID spread had absolutely nothing to do with tourists entering the country/travel... as our people were dying.
