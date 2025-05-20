Labour chief: Norman’s Cay claims the ‘worst I’ve heard’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

LABOUR Director Howard Thompson has launched a comprehensive investigation into the Norman’s Cay development in Exuma, citing a series of grave allegations, including human trafficking, labour law violations, and substandard living conditions.

Mr Thompson described the situation as the most severe he has encountered during his tenure.

“The allegations present themselves to the point where I’m almost able to say that this is the worst of the worst that I’ve heard of in terms of complaints to Department of Labor since I’ve been the director,” he said. “So this has my priority. This is number one priority for me, and the Department of Labor, Immigration won’t rest until we get all of these issues.”

Mr Thompson said complaints have accumulated for over a year, with a notable increase in the past three to four months. Workers have reported delayed payments, mould infestations, environmental law breaches, and inadequate housing conditions.

There are also allegations of undocumented people being transported to and from the island without proper documentation. A senior staff member is accused of discriminatory practices, including the unlawful termination of Bahamian employees and preferential hiring of foreign workers. Further claims suggest the implementation of policies that violate human rights and prioritise personal interests over employee welfare.

Mr Thompson confirmed that other agencies, including the Royal Bahamas Police Force, are involved in the investigation. An unannounced visit to Norman’s Cay was conducted last Friday, during which officials met with workers. Mr Thompson indicated that these visits will continue in the coming weeks.

“When we see eight Bahamian HR heads resigning or being terminated, that’s a huge signal that there’s not just smoke, but there’s fire,” he said.

The Department of Labour plans to compile all interviews and findings into a report for the Minister of Labour, who will then coordinate with relevant agencies.

The Norman’s Cay project currently employs over 200 workers across the hotel and construction sectors.