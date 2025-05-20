Man accused of raping British woman in parked car in hospital parking lot

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 23-year-old man was remanded to prison yesterday after being accused of raping a 29-year-old British woman in a vehicle at the Princess Margaret Hospital parking lot earlier this month.

Willnick Eugene appeared before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley on a rape charge. He allegedly raped the woman in a parked car outside the hospital on May 6.

Eugene was not required to enter a plea during his arraignment. He was informed that the matter would be forwarded to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

He was also advised of his right to apply for bail through the higher court.

Eugene will remain in custody at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI is expected to be served on August 14.

Inspector Deon Barr served as the prosecutor, while Ryszard Humes represented the accused.