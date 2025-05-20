Man on bail for threatening officers with a firearm accused of multiple bail violations

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded to prison yesterday after he was accused of breaching bail while awaiting trial for allegedly threatening three police officers with a gun in 2022.

Jeffrey Toussaint, 22, was arraigned before Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville on three counts of violating bail conditions.

He was previously granted Supreme Court bail on three counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Toussaint and two accomplices are accused of threatening the lives of Corporal Pedrio Hield, PC 4187 Anton Forbes, and WPC 4200 Bradnique Adderley with a handgun on July 24, 2022, in New Providence.

While on release for those charges, Toussaint allegedly failed to sign in at the Wulff Road Police Station for 65 days between January 1 and May 12.

He is also accused of failing to sign in at the East Street South Police Station for 29 days between January 17 and May 12 in relation to separate firearm and ammunition charges.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the bail violation charges.

Inspector Cordero Farrington, the prosecutor, objected to bail, citing the serious nature of the offences.

Toussaint was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his next court appearance on June 23 for a bail hearing.