Man ‘shoved wife and talked ending her pregnancy’

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN testified yesterday that her businessman husband shoved her and made a disturbing remark about terminating her pregnancy during a March incident on Paradise Island.

Erin Surujlal gave evidence as the trial against her husband, 40-year-old Kevin Surujlal, began before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley on a charge of causing harm.

Before proceedings commenced, the couple sat at opposite ends of the courtroom. Mrs Surujlal was visibly pregnant.

She told the court that on the evening of March 20, she was packing for a business trip to West Palm Beach for a boat show when Mr Surujlal confronted her at their home on Paradise Island Drive. She said he questioned how she could afford the trip and who would be accompanying her. Mrs Surujlal explained that she had saved for the journey and would be travelling with colleagues.

As the argument escalated and turned towards the state of their marriage, Mrs Surujlal claimed Mr Surujlal said: “Since we are just going to end this [marriage], we might as well end the baby.”

She alleged that he pushed her onto the bed, confiscated her phones, and shoved her into a doorframe as she attempted to leave. Mrs Surujlal further claimed that he repeatedly pushed her into walls and doors, blocked her path in the hallway, and that she eventually shouted for help out of a window so neighbours could alert the authorities.

She escaped and filed a complaint at the Paradise Island Police Station.

In court, she identified Mr Surujlal, who was wearing a blue suit.

During cross-examination, defence attorney Ian Cargill suggested the argument arose from Mr Surujlal’s concern for the baby’s safety during air travel. Mrs Surujlal acknowledged the pregnancy was high-risk due to her age but said her doctor had confirmed it was safe to fly.

She denied being moody due to her pregnancy and insisted she did not attack her husband, saying she only pushed him away in self-defence. Mr Cargill accused her of lying, claiming it was the first time she had mentioned pushing Mr Surujlal.

While Magistrate Reckley noted this was not in her initial report, he said it could be inferred from her statement that she had resisted.

Mr Cargill alleged that Mrs Surujlal struck her husband on the face and stomach, suggesting she was the aggressor and that Mr Surujlal had threatened to call the police. He claimed Mr Surujlal asked her to leave the house and that she became irate and violent. Mrs Surujlal denied this version of events and maintained that Mr Surujlal was the aggressor.

She also denied that Mr Surujlal had asked for a divorce weeks earlier, stating that they had only discussed a separation. Mrs Surujlal said she had left him two days prior to the incident to stay with her parents but returned after Mr Surujlal attempted reconciliation.

Mr Cargill challenged her on a previous statement, claiming she said, “After he asked me for the divorce, I then moved out.” Mrs Surujlal denied ever saying that.

She admitted that after the incident, they went to the cinema together and that Mr Surujlal had signed a lease for an apartment for her and the baby. Mr Cargill said she had been cordial with Mr Surujlal and even allowed him to touch her stomach in court. Prosecutor Inspector Deon Barr questioned the relevance of these details.

When Mr Cargill accused her of lying, Mrs Surujlal denied the claim, saying she did not know how her husband sustained his injuries.

Constable 4617 Cash testified that on March 20 he was at the Paradise Island Police Station when a complaint was made against Mr Surujlal. He said that upon visiting the residence, Mr Surujlal admitted to the incident, saying that they had an argument and had shoved each other.

Although the defendant had visible bruises, Constable Cash said he did not request medical attention and was initially aggressive before cooperating. The officer observed signs of a struggle in the home but did not take photographs and could not confirm if any other officers had done so. He was unaware of any counter-complaint from Mr Surujlal.

Inspector Von Smith testified that at 8.11pm on March 20, he was informed of the incident and went to the couple’s residence. He saw minor lacerations on Mr Surujlal’s left arm and palm, which were photographed. In the following days, he obtained an incident report from Princess Margaret Hospital listing Mrs Surujlal’s injuries as serious.

Inspector Smith said that during a confrontation between the couple, the complainant maintained her version of events, and Mr Surujlal apologised. He also confirmed receiving a hospital form in the defendant’s name on March 23.

Contrary to Constable Cash’s account, Inspector Smith said he did not see the officer enter the residence. He explained he took over the investigation after Constable Cash could not complete it and confirmed that Mr Surujlal also filed a complaint.

The trial is set to continue on July 23.