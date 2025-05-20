‘Real job?’ Davis’ comments on Pintard poetry spark backlash

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis faced backlash after questioning whether Free National Movement Leader Michael Pintard had ever held a “real job” — comments some Bahamians interpreted as a slight against creatives and the country’s Orange Economy.

He hit back by contrasting his own record of investing in the creative sector with what he described as Mr Pintard’s lackluster tenure as the minister overseeing it, accusing him of doing little of substance.

“When I spoke last night, I said give credit where credit is due. Pintard has done well with his poetry and acting,” Mr Davis wrote in a Facebook post defending his comments yesterday — a shift in tone from the previous night when he mockingly referred to the opposition leader as “a parrot, not a poet”.

During a speech at a Progressive Liberal Party Men’s Branch meeting on Sunday, Mr Davis questioned Mr Pintard’s qualifications and track record.

“Michael Pintard is not a serious leader,” he said. “He is a seat warmer who answers to the same old forces that failed this country time and time again.

“What real job has he ever had? What has he ever built? What has he ever managed, outside of press conferences and political complaints?”

Yesterday, Mr Pintard defended his identity as a creator, casting himself as a relatable and empathetic leader.

“I am not your usual politician. I am not the lawyer that you have been used to. I am not the doctor you have been used to. I am trained as an agriculturalist. I studied anti-money laundering and compliance. I am a creator,” he said.

“When I see junkanooers, I say, that is me. When I see a player on the stage, I say, yeah, that is me. When I see a piece of art on the wall, I say, that is me. But the truth of the matter is, I am no less qualified than any of you that have ever ascended to this position.”

“The fundamental difference between me and those that lead now is that I feel the pain. I do not drive through a corner without wondering, how can we help?”

Mr Davis, however, accused Mr Pintard of neglecting the arts sector during his time as Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture in the Minnis administration.

“He barely met with the Dundas,” he said. “Even worse, ‘Pintard The Creative’ and his government, closed the National Dance School. Then he spent years criticising our new performing arts school, CAPAS.”

“We are also establishing CAPAS, the Creative & Performing Arts School of The Bahamas –– the same school Pintard now calls his idea. My office is working closely with the US Embassy to ensure Bahamian creators are fairly compensated for their work on platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.”

Mr Davis ended his statement with a challenge: “Leadership requires more than performance. We are not just acknowledging the arts; we are building a future for them. Mr Pintard, show us your track record. What have you ever actually done?”