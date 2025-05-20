Teen charged with rape of 17-year-old girl

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 16-year-old boy was remanded to Simpson Penn yesterday after allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl earlier this year.

The minor, whose identity is being withheld due to his age, was charged with rape before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr. His legal guardian was present during the arraignment.

The incident allegedly occurred in New Providence on February 15.

The defendant was not required to enter a plea and was informed that the case would proceed to the Supreme Court via a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

He was also informed of his right to apply for bail through the higher court.

The teenager will be held at the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys until the expected service of his VBI on August 7.

Sergeant 3004 Forbes appeared as the prosecutor.