Albury brothers turning heads

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

They’re almost the size and although their game is slightly different from each other, brothers Deyton and Michael Albury are heading down the same path.

The duo, who are home on a break, both want to eventually play professional basketball as they proclaimed during a workout session together over the weekend at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium.

After entering the transfer portal, Deyton made the switch from the Utah State Aggies to New Mexico.

But he said in his bid to get to the professional ranks, he felt the University of New Mexico Lobos would be the ideal fit for him to achieve that goal. “They did a great job of recruiting me, better than any other offer that I had,” said Deyton in making his final selection. “They were straight up with me from the start.

“My visit there was well organised and although it didn’t matter that much, it was a Nike school and I like my Nike gear, so that was another reason for my selection to go there. Plus, they have a sold out crowd every game, so it’s good to play in front of that kind of audience.”

With the Aggies, Deyton completed the season with an average of 7.8 points, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.5 rebounds per game in the 34 games he played, logging in about 18.8 minutes.

“I was on a winning team, so I played my role and contributed on both sides of the floor,” said Deyton of Utah State, who finished the season with a 26-8 win-loss record.

“We went to the March Madness tournament where we lost in the first round after getting to the conference finals, so overall it was my best division season so far.”

In the Mountain West Championships, the Aggies lost 83-72 to number two seed Colorado State on March 14 before they got eliminated in the March Madness Tournament in a 72-47 rout by No.7 seed UCLA Bruins on March 20.

In making the switch to New Mexico, Deyton said he’s hoping for the same type of performance, having watched them finish last season at 27-8 with a second round 71-63 loss to Michigan State after winning their first round 75-66 over Marquette.

Before that, New Mexico got ousted from the Mountain West Tournament with a 72-69 defeat at the hands of Boise State. They won their first round matchup against San Jose State with a 63-52 decision.

“They’re hoping for me to be the type of player that I was about two years ago at Queen’s University of Charlotte,” Deyton said. “They want me to run in and run the floor vocally, mentally and physically and hopefully win some more games.

“I think we have a great team. I’m loving it. It’s a new coaching staff and they have done a great job building the team around guys who can compliment each other.” “Lil Mike,” as he’s affectionately called, is currently enrolled at Ranger College where he averaged 6.2 points with 0.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game for the Rangers, who finished the season with a 16-14 win-loss record.

“It’s been good, but playing wise, I just didn’t feel like I had that opportunity to play,” said Michael Jr, who made the transition to college after completing his high school at Believe Prep.

“Going into my freshman year, I knew I wasn’t going to get as much playing time as I thought I was going to get, but it was okay. I still enjoyed it.”

As he now prepares for his sophomore year when he returns in August, Michael Jr said he wants to continue to put in the conditioning work with Dayton so that he will be in a better position to perform when coaching staff call his number.

In trying to emulate some of the things his brother has been doing, Michael Jr said Deyton has been the epitome of what a role model should be for him to follow.

“I feel good about what he’s doing. He just got his bachelor’s degree and he’s hoping to enter the NBA draft next year and continue to chase his dreams,” said Michael Jr, a former student of Teleos Academy who turns 20 on June 7th.

In critiquing his younger brother’s performance, Deyton said he still has a lot to work on to be able to play at the next level, but he’s willing to share some of his knowledge with him.

“With his change in his work ethic and his mindset, he can go further than I’ve been or will get too,” Deyton proclaimed. “He has a lot of potential.

“Being about the same size with a lot of athleticism, I feel his potential is through the roof. Once he understands that, which he knows because like me, he’s under-rated right now, but in using that as a fuel, he can prove everybody wrong.”

Deyton, 23, said he’s confident that “Lil Mike” can not only play at a major college, but he can also follow in his footsteps and pursue the same dream he has of becoming a pro player.

While he’s excited to be home on a much needed break to stay some time with his family, Deyton thanked manager Arthur Thompson Jr for allowing him and his brother to get in some workout sessions at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium.

“Can’t beat this nice weather, good food and a chance to be around my family again,” said Deyton, a former student at Temple Christian Academy, who will be home until June 9th.