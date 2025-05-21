Brice Newball Foundation supports 'Sand Wars' tournament

THE beach soccer stadium was alive with action, energy and youthful passion on Saturday, May 3, as “Sand Wars,” a youth flag football tournament, brought together some of the island’s most promising young athletes for a full day of competition and community engagement.

Among the proud sponsors lending vital support to the event was The Brice Newball Foundation, which continues to stand as a beacon of youth empowerment across The Bahamas.

The tournament showcased nine dynamic teams across three age divisions.

They were 12U, 14U and 17U.

Participants represented local schools and community-based programmes, with a strong showing from:

• C.H. Reeves, fielding three teams (14U)

• Genesis, with two teams (12U and 14U)

• C.V. Bethel, contributing two teams (17U)

• Team Elite, a community all-star collective, presenting two teams (12U and 14U)

The beach stadium buzzed with excitement as families, fans and coaches cheered on the young players who demonstrated remarkable athleticism, discipline and sportsmanship.

The tournament not only provided a safe, constructive outlet for youth activity but also created a meaningful space for mentorship, leadership and community pride.

The Brice Newball Foundation’s sponsorship played a significant role in the event’s success, ensuring teams had access to necessary resources while amplifying the foundation’s ongoing commitment to the development of young Bahamians through sports and outreach.

“This event was about more than just football — it was about fostering confidence, teamwork and purpose in our youth,” said a foundation representative.

“We were proud to support ‘Sand Wars’ and will continue investing in initiatives that help shape the next generation of leaders.”

In addition to the matches, spectators enjoyed food stalls, music and community interaction, making “Sand Wars” a vibrant, all-around celebration of youth and unity.

To stay informed about future programmes and partnership opportunities with The Brice Newball Foundation, follow @Asurewin on social media.