Davis ‘giddy with joy’ as book officially goes international

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

RUNNING Sideways, the award winning book about the life and times of Olympic champion Pauline Davis, has officially gone international.

On Monday, Davis received the outlook of the cover of the book that is now being printed in Chinese to be used at the college level in China.

“I’m giddy with joy to see it in print,” said Davis, who got to view the sneak preview before it’s printed. ‘To see it in a different print makes me tickle pink.

“It’s written in Chinese. I don’t understand Chinese, but I am glad to see it.”

As the first female athlete in the Caribbean to win an Olympic gold medal after she was moved up from the silver at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia due to the eventual ban of America Marion Jones, Davis said she never expected that the book would receive an academic award for writing and the American’s Sports Writers award or to have go global.

“I basically wanted to tell my story so that I can help other athletes,” said Davis, who also teamed up with fellow Bahamians Sevatheda Fynes, Chandra Sturrup, Debbie Ferguson-MxKenzie and Eldece Clarke to win the gold in the women’s 4 x 100m relay at the same Olympics and then after were dubbed the “Golden Girls.”

“It’s not how you start in life, but how you finish and even though I had an amazingly rough time growing up in Baintown, it has prepared me for the woman that I am today. I knew that I was loved and I was given a lot of support from people in the village, who helped to raise me.”

Having traveled to at least 177 countries around the world as a result of her track and field journey, not just as an athlete, but as a coach and now an administrator as a lifetime member of World Athletics, the governing body for the sport, Davis said she’s truly blessed with her career.

She’s hoping that by the time she heads to Tokyo, Japan in September for the World hampionpsions, the official book in Chinese will be available so that she can go to China to get her copies.

But if it isn’t, she said she will just have to make another trip to that region to receive it.