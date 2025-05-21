Five charged in $8.8m Long Cay drug seizure

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

FIVE men were arraigned yesterday in connection with an $8.8m drug bust in Long Cay, where over 1,000lb of cocaine and marijuana were seized from a residence.

Michael Sands, 33, Shemar Morgan, 25, Delvano Farquharson, 35, Amard Lewis, aka “Prince Lewis”, 28, and Steven Pratt, 28, were charged with 13 drug-related offences before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley.

The charges include four counts of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply, three counts of importation of dangerous drugs, three counts of conspiracy to import dangerous drugs, and three counts of conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

Prosecutors allege that police, working with the US DEA and Coast Guard, discovered 687lb of cocaine, 1,650lb of marijuana, and 99 bottles of codeine at a residence in Albert Town, Long Cay, at 4pm on May 14.

The drugs are valued at $6.9m for cocaine, $1.92m for marijuana, and $9,900 for codeine, with a total estimated street value of $8,830,900.

All five men pleaded not guilty.

Inspector Deon Barr, the prosecutor, objected to bail for Sands, citing a prior conviction for a similar offence. Sands was reportedly fined in 2023 for possession of 15lbs of marijuana.

Sands’ attorney, Ryszard Humes, argued for bail, suggesting a monitoring device could ensure his client’s court appearances.

Ian Cargill, representing Farquharson, objected to using a monitoring device for his client, arguing it would interfere with his duties as the only Bahamas Power and Light worker on Long Cay and as a fisherman.

Sands was denied bail but informed of his right to apply to the Supreme Court. The other four defendants were each granted $25,000 bail with two or three sureties and ordered to sign in weekly at their local police stations by 7pm. They will also be fitted with monitoring devices.

Magistrate Reckley told the men they may apply to the Supreme Court for bail variation.

Before being taken back into custody pending bail, the men were allowed a brief moment with relatives in court.

The trial is set to begin on September 29 and 30, continuing on October 1.

Alphonso Lewis also represented the accused.