Government to bring in rent control rules - Rolle

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Legislation to govern rent control will soon be introduced, according to executive chairman of the Consumer Protection Commission Randy Rolle.

Speaking in Senate on a financial compendium that was passed this week, Mr Rolle said the Davis administration is preparing to take “bold action” on rent control.

Acknowledging that many residents are “struggling” with the cost of housing, Mr Rolle said the CPC is preparing to tackle one of the greatest challenges to Bahamian consumers.

“I am excited by the potential for these financial reforms to support greater competition in the market. That means better prices, more choices, and more innovation—real relief for Bahamian consumers,” said Mr Rolle.

“Yes, I’m talking about bold action even on issues like rent control. Rent is one of the greatest consumer challenges we face today. The cries of Bahamians struggling with housing costs are real and they have not gone unheard.”

Speaking to Tribune Business, Mr Rolle said rent control is a “priority” for the government as the CPC has received a growing number of complaints about the cost of rent and the role high prices have played in increasing the cost of living.

“This is something that’s a priority for the government, and I think in short order, you’re going to see more information as it relates to it, because there is a growing level of complaints from consumers as it relates to cost of living over the last couple of years,” said Mr Rolle.

He said the CPC is also working with the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Attorney General’s Office to draft new competition legislation that will allow consumers to easily compare prices.

“We are working on competition legislation also bring forth the ability for Bahamians to compare prices, and even though they’re only 22 controlled items Bahamians should know that they have choices and where the where the best choices are,” said Mr Rolle.

The CPC held town hall meetings across the Bahamas earlier this year where they discussed consumer rights, including tenant and landlord rights with participants.

Speaking about the meeting in Bimini, Reno V Smith, chief price inspector for the Northern Bahamas said tenants complained about landlords not ensuring their accommodations are kept in a “liveable state”.

He said that while there are not many complaints about landlords in the district overcharging there have been many complaints about deteriorating infrastructure and environmental hazards, especially in Grand Bahama.

He highlighted that by law, landlords can only charge 20 percent of the value of the of the property as rent, must provide a receipt upon payment and cannot withhold a security deposit for normal wear and tear. Tenants were also made aware that they have an obligation to pay their rent on time and ensure that they do not damage the property in which they are residing