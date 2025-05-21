Labour minister urges modern safety reforms

BY ANNELIA NIXON

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

LABOUR Minister Pia Glover-Rolle has spoken of the need for modernising health and safety rules.

Speaking at the National Symposium on Occupational Safety yesterday, the minister said, in front of 100 participants including government, employers, trade unions, and NGOs: “There can be no decent work without comprehensive legal protections for worker health and safety. And while we have established foundational frameworks, we recognise the need for more sophisticated protective mechanisms.

“As revealed by the Department of Labour’s gap analysis last year, there exists a pressing need for more detailed and comprehensive OSH policy frameworks. Our existing Health and Safety at Work and Employment Acts, while serving as important starting points, have proven insufficient in addressing the complexities of contemporary workplace environments.

“This symposium brings together approximately 100 participants representing government, employers, trade unions, and NGOs who will serve as the crucible for developing and submitting new recommendations and regulations that address the vulnerabilities in our existing policy framework.”

Ms Glover-Rolle said the meeting will cover various areas that will create and strengthen policies surrounding safety and health in the workplace.

“Through our discussions, we will explore critical elements including, secondary legislation that provides greater specificity and coverage; tailored stipulations for different categories of workers; the introduction of specific provisions such as OSH committees; and the establishment of a national policy framework on Occupational Safety and Health,” Ms Glover-Rolle said.

“I am particularly pleased to note that this symposium will also initiate a new gap analysis in support of ratifying ILO-standard maternity protections. As a working mother myself, I view the enhancement of provisions to support maternal welfare as both a personal commitment and a policy imperative. Strengthening maternity protection represents a crucial dimension of our broader labour reform ambitions and directly advances the wellbeing of Bahamian families.

“We anticipate that this symposium will produce a formal declaration regarding ILO Conventions 155, 183, and 187. This declaration will serve as both a milestone and a roadmap, guiding our continued efforts to ratify all Core Conventions of the ILO as outlined in our Decent Work Country Programme.”

Ms Glover-Rolle extended a welcome to representatives from the Turks and Caicos Islands who were present observing the tripartite processes. She noted that “this symposium stands as a testament to our commitment to ILO Convention 144, which mandates meaningful consultation with Social Partners on International Labour Standards.”

“Through this symposium, we are making history,” Ms Glover Rolle said. “We are forging transformative policies that will enhance the lives of hundreds of thousands of Bahamians, making our workplaces safer, healthier, and more supportive of Bahamian workers. Additionally, we are mere weeks away from launching our National Apprenticeship Programme as a critical pillar of our Decent Work Country Programme.”