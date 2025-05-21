LETTER: Davis words on Pintard will backfire

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Listening to those disparaging remarks made by the Prime Minister towards the leader of the Opposition, when addressing a PLP gathering over the weekend will I am sure remind many Bahamians of the disparaging remarks made by the late Sir Lynden Pindling when referring to the Honourable Hubert Ingraham as the “Delivery Boy” during the bye election in Grand Bahama following the death of the late Sir Cecil Wallace-Whitfield. Those very words backfired on Sir Lynden Pindling in the same manner as the words of Prime Minister Philip ‘Brave’ Davis will backfire on him today.

In the words of the late Yogi Berra, “Déjà vu all over again”

RICHARD LIGHTBOURN

May 19, 2025.