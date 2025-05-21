Man accused of assaulting woman with beer bottle

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 64-year-old man was granted bail yesterday after allegedly assaulting his female coworker with a beer bottle last August.

Edwin Bastian was charged with assault with a dangerous instrument before Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville.

Prosecutors allege Bastian struck Prudent Sargent with a beer bottle during a physical altercation on August 14, 2024, in New Providence.

He pleaded not guilty. His bail was set at $1,000 with two sureties. Magistrate Serville warned him not to interfere with the complainant or any witnesses.

The trial is scheduled to begin on August 27.

Inspector Cordero Farrington served as the prosecutor.