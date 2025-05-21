National bowling team to compete in CAC games qualifier

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

DESPITE not having a competitive league to participate in, the Bahamas Bowling Federation has still managed to select a national team to compete in the qualifying tournament for the Central American and Caribbean Games.

Interim secretary and potential presidential candidate Camille Burnside released the list of the members of the team that have been working out at The Pointe in preparing for the tournament, scheduled for May 31 to June 8 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Making up the men’s team are Stan Bethel, Raymond Adderley, Ansel Ferguson, Christian Manace, Henry Theophile and Kevin Williams.

The women’s squad is made up of Tara Culmer, Tara Johnson, Kayla Nixon, Marina McClain and Shanta Kerr.

Adderley will serve as the head of the delegation, according to Burnside.

“We are just trying to keep bowling alive in the country,” Burnside said.

“Under the name of the federation, we had a roll off and we are trying to secure the necessary funding to cover the expenses for the team to compete at the tournament.”

While the host country has an automatic spot in both genders, the first nine countries in the tournament will qualify in both genders separately and the results of the Singles All Event (singles, doubles, trios and teams) will be taken from the best five athletes from each country in both branches. Once the team return home, Burnside said they will concentrate on assembling the next executive board to run the affairs of the federation, which should already have its e;ection of officers.

She noted that their constitution calls for the elections to be held every two years, but their own is long overdue since they voted in Tyrone Knowles as the president.

Hopefully, they can get the federation back on track and eventually get a league started with the four lanes at the Ponte so that they can provide that competitive atmosphere for the local bowlers again.