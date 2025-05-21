Second swing, bigger vision: Women’s Golf Day draws near

AFTER a powerful inaugural debut, International Women’s Golf Day is back with even more purpose, passion and participation.

Set for May 30-31 at the Sports Center Golf Academy Nine Hole Course, this year’s event promises a weekend filled with community, empowerment and an even bolder invitation to women across the islands to pick up their clubs and play.

Organised by the Bahamas Women’s Golf Association in collaboration with Flamingos Women’s Golf Club 242, this second annual celebration continues to champion women and girls in the sport, welcoming all levels of players - from the curious beginner to the seasoned competitor.

The weekend kicks off on Friday, May 30, with beginner instruction clinics, chipping and putting challenges and golf education sessions from 5pm to 8pm.

Saturday, May 31, brings the main tournament event, teeing off at 8am and concluding with an awards presentation.

Agatha Delancy, founding president of the Bahamas Women’s Golf Association and chairman of Flamingos Women’s Golf Club 242, says this year is about building momentum.

“Last year, we made history. This year, we build legacy.

“Women’s Golf Day is about more than just the game - it’s about access, opportunity and creating a supportive, empowering space where women and girls feel seen, heard and inspired to swing big - on and off the course.”

The tournament registration fee is $125 and includes participation in both days, exclusive golf clinics, competition access, refreshments, and a specially curated goodie bag.

While the spotlight is on women, men and youth are also welcome to participate or spectate.

With over 80 participants in last year’s inaugural event, the excitement is building for an even larger turnout this year.

Attendees can look forward to fun, prizes, networking, and a community experience that showcases the vibrant and growing presence of women in Bahamian golf.

Registration closes on May 21 with limited spots available. To sign up, use the QR code on official flyers and social media platforms, or contact the organisers at 242-819-3184 or 242-422-3744 via phone or email flamingoswomensgolfclub@gmail.com.

For updates and coverage, follow Flamingos Women’s Golf Club Bahamas on Facebook and Instagram.

Let’s tee off together - again - and take the second swing that drives women’s golf in The Bahamas even further.