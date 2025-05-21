Woman fined $10,500 in salvage car scam

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN was fined yesterday after being convicted of defrauding a man of $10,500 in a 2021 salvage car scam.

Ryaan Bowe, 27, appeared before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly-Burrows on charges of conspiracy to commit fraud by false pretences and fraud by false pretences.

Her co-accused, Adrian Knowles, died during the proceedings.

Bowe, who appeared pregnant, was accused of pretending to work for Insurance Management when she met Sandy Major and a male accomplice outside the agency’s Rosetta Street location on December 28, 2021. Mr Major, who had seen photos of a 2018 Mercedes Benz and a 2018 Cadillac SUV, intended to purchase the vehicles for salvage.

After giving Bowe $10,500, she told him she was going to retrieve the keys and paperwork — but never returned. Her accomplice also left, claiming his phone had died.

Mr Major later learned from a security guard that Bowe did not work at the agency and had never been seen there before.

Bowe was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and to fully reimburse the complainant. She paid $1,000 in court and must make monthly payments of $300 until the remaining balance is cleared.

She is due back in court for a progress report on July 28.

Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom served as the prosecutor.