$3.4m resort to help revive Cat Island

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Developers of a new $3.4m development, set to open in Cat Island next month ahead of the island’s annual Rake and Scrape Festival, said the resort will play a key role in the island’s economic and cultural revitalisation.

Vince McDonald, owner of Curly’s Beach Resort, said the first phase of the resort will include seven villas, a restaurant, and a beach club, and will initially employ 11 local employees. He said Cat Island’s economy is growing, and with the ongoing infrastructural upgrades, the number of visitors is expected to increase significantly.

“Cat Island is on the move! We have two new international airports under construction, the road works are going on, the water mains are being installed. Things are really looking up and this resort is just another piece of the Cat Island’s revitalisation,” said Mr McDonald.

“We’re expecting domestic and international guests. This first phase is going to have the restaurant, seven villas and the beach club and we want everyone to come down and enjoy Cat Island.”

The resort is located on the site of the former Sammy T’s Beach Resort in Bennett’s Harbour, which has been closed for over a decade, and will cater to families, groups, and couples.

Mr. McDonald said he has invested about $3.4m thus far to acquire the property and undergo renovations to the existing structures.

The second phase of the project is expected to expand on the 10-acre property the resort sits on and include an additional 15 condos and suites, as well as an infinity pool. The third phase will see the construction of condo units and a wellness facility.

“The wellness facility is going to be a game changer. People are going to be able to come down and try some of the local bush medicines and relax in a calm and beautiful environment,” said Mr. McDonald.

He said the low-density project will restore a historic Cat Island venue and provide an authentic Bahamian experience for both local and international guests.

Mr. McDonald, who is also the owner of Curly’s Restaurant and Bar, Arawak Cay, stressed the importance of local investors providing quality tourism experiences throughout The Bahamas.

“This project is important to Cat Island and to our overall tourism brand. We are providing more entertainment, more rooms and eventually I predict there will be more developments and investment on the island,” said Mr McDonald.

“We are excited, we’ll be expanding, hiring more people and we’re happy to be a part of what’s happening in Cat Island right now.”