6th Samuel P Haven Junior High School Soccer Nationals this week

By Miguel Fernander

THE sixth edition of the Samuel P Haven Junior High School Soccer Nationals officially kicks off this week at the Roscow AL Davies, uniting top high school football teams from across The Bahamas for a 10-day tournament of elite youth competition and community pride.

First held in 2016, the tournament has become a staple on the national calendar. The inaugural year saw the Queen’s College Comets claim the senior boys’ championship title, while the St. Augustine’s College Big Red Machine lifted the trophy in the senior girls’ division.

Today, the nationals continue to grow in scope and significance featuring both senior and junior divisions for boys and girls, bringing together schools from Nassau, Grand Bahama and the Family Islands.

20225 Tournament Highlights

New Division: First ever New Providence Junior Championship for rising stars in grade 7-9. Elite Competition: 14 Senior high teams compete across two divisions sponsored by Dunkin’ Donuts and JS Johnson Insurance Agency.

Fan Favourite Return: Food trucks, music, giveaways and affordable ticketing keep the event accessible and fun for families.

For updates, fixtures and tickets visit www.bahamasfa.net and follow @BahamasFootball on all platforms.