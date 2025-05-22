Allen Mortimer stages triple jump clinic in Harbour Island

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

HARBOUR Island benefitted tremendously from a triple jump clinic that was conducted over the weekend by former national team competitor Allen Mortimer.

Mortimer, a former CARIFTA, World Junior Championships, NACAC and CAC competitor, was hosted to the one-day event on Saturday by coach Sydney Curtis of the Harbour Island All-Age School in Eleuthera.

About 20-plus students between the ages of 7-16 years participated in what Mortimer is hoping will spread to the entire island of Eleuthera in the future.

“This was my first clinic. This was something that I always wanted to do. I am so appreciative of Mr Sydney Curtis for inviting me to come and participate in the clinic,” Mortimer said.

“There’s a lot of untapped talent here on the Family Islands, so I want to share my whole life experience with these youngsters so that I can get them to compete in an event that I love so much.”

Surprisingly for Mortimer, a lot of the participants already had some knowledge about competing in the triple jump, so he said it was only a matter of reinforcing his skills to them. “We did some short approach jumps and some exercises that targeted some specific muscles for the triple jump,” Mortimer said. “I was really impressed with the students and their knowledge of the event.”

Mortimer, a former triple jumper who stopped competing in 1999 and has since gone into coaching where he had a sting at Noble Preparatory Academy and now at Akhepran International Academy, said he’s looking forward to sharing his expertise to the rest of Eleuthera.

Curtis, the physical education teacher at the Harbour Island All-Age School, said he was delighted to be able to host Mortimer to a much-needed clinic. “He did a tremendous, spectacular job with the students from grade three right up to grade 11,” Curtis said. “This was just the first phase because we want to bring him back to share his knowledge with all of Eleuthera.

“I personally know that he has a lot of skills, a lot that The Bahamas has not had the ability to dig into. That was why I wanted to get him here to Harbour Island to tip into his wealth of experience.”

Brandi Albury, a physical education teacher in Eleuthera, said when she heard about the clinic, she had to go over to Harbour Island.

“The knowledge gained was tremendous,” she said. “We got the practice experience as well, so it was top notch.”

Albury said she was impressed with the way Mortimer went through the mechanics of the event, which only helped to make the competitors understand the science of jumping.

Albury said she can’t wait for the clinic to return to the island because the discipline for the sport is something that is needed.