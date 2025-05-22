BLTA president Perry Newton elected director of COTECC Board of Directors

THE General Assembly of COTECC has elected BLTA president Perry Newton as director of the COTECC Board of Directors for the years 2025-2027.

This is an historic selection for The Bahamas as this is the first time a Bahamian is being selected by the General Assembly as a director of this key regional body.

Newton also made history in 2021 being selected as president of Subregion 3, which he held for four years (re-elected in 2023).

During his tenure he was also named to the regional junior development committee.

The Confederation of Tennis of Central America and the Caribbean (COTECC) is the dependency of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) in the region.

COTECC’s objective is to implement policies that develop tennis in Central America and the Caribbean. The organisation is made up of 34 member nations.Other selections at the meeting held in Panama City, Panama this weekend are as follows:President - Persio Maldonado ( The Dominican Republic); 1st Vice President - Carlos Bravo (Costa Rica); 2nd Vice President- Carlos Gonzalez (Mexico); Director - Tulio Davila (Guatemala) and Director - Perry Newton (The Bahamas).

The following presidents were also selected to head the subregions and to round out the board: SR1 Juan Hernandez (Mexico); SR2 President Ivanhoe Calix and SR4 President Hayden Mitchell (Trinidad and Tobago).

The BLTA and The Bahamas at large congratulate Newton on this new elevation and this distinguished post on the Board of Cotecc.

“You have represented us well on the local and world stage and you continue to leave a positive and impressive legacy of commitment, development, growth, community awareness and progress,” the BLTA wrote.

Newton noted: “It was an honour to be elected as a Director at the 2025 COTECC AGM. I am sincerely grateful to the General Assembly and to the member nations for their trust and confidence. This achievement is not just a personal one,

“It is a proud and significant moment for The Bahamas. It affirms our country’s growing presence and leadership in regional tennis and reflects the tireless work of many who have contributed to our progress.

“Serving as Sub-Region 3 president has been an invaluable foundation for this new role. It allowed me to engage directly with federations across the Caribbean and Central America. These experiences have reinforced my commitment to inclusive, sustainable tennis development principles I will continue to champion as a COTECC Director.”

Newton thanked God who is his source and my strength.

“I would like to extend heartfelt thanks to my wife and family for their unwavering support, to the BLTA Board for their shared vision and trust, and to the wider Bahamian tennis community for believing in the mission we’ve been building together,” he said.

“I’m also deeply grateful to the colleagues, partners, and friends across the region who supported my candidacy and shared in this vision for a stronger, more united tennis community.

“This election also represents an important opportunity for The Bahamas. It places us at the decision-making table, where we can advocate for more regional inclusion, and it allows us to shape policies that reflect the realities of small-island nations while raising the bar for excellence.

“Above all, I remain focused on the next generation of youths. We must continue to invest in young players, empower our coaches, and build infrastructure that ensures tennis remains a pathway to opportunity and excellence throughout the region.

“I look forward to working alongside my fellow Directors to serve with integrity, strengthen partnerships, and deliver meaningful results for all COTECC member nations.”

The BLTA joins with Newton in giving thanks to God for we know that promotion comes from above.

“We are thankful God has entrusted you with this ability and provided you with a wider platform to impact tennis,” the BLTA said. “Your gifts will make room for you and we pray God will continue to guide you and protect you.”