Man accused of attempting to rape 17-year-old girl in Inagua

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 26-year-old man was remanded to prison yesterday after allegedly trying to rape a 17-year-old girl at a residence in Inagua earlier this year.

Jaden Knowles appeared before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley, charged with attempted rape and assault with intent to rape.

The charges stem from an incident on March 22, during which the defendant is accused of attempting to forcibly rape a high school student in Inagua.

Knowles was not required to enter a plea at this stage. He was informed that the case would proceed to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

He was also advised of his right to apply for bail through the higher court.

The accused will remain in custody at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the VBI is expected to be served on August 14.

Inspector Deon Barr appeared as the prosecutor, while Terrell Butler represented the defendant.