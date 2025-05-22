Man acquitted of killing 8-month old and attempted murder of the child’s parents

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 27-year-old man was acquitted yesterday of the 2017 murder of an eight-month-old baby boy and the attempted murder of the child’s parents during a home invasion on Rupert Dean Lane.

Anton Anthony Davis appeared before Justice Neil Braithwaite as his trial for one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder concluded.

A jury returned a unanimous not-guilty verdict on all three charges.

Mr Davis appeared visibly relieved and expressed happiness after being fully exonerated, having maintained his innocence throughout the trial.

Prosecutors alleged that he was the lone gunman who broke into the home of Shelton Tinker Sr. and Jeffrina Sweeting at around 3am on August 28, 2017.

During the incident, the couple was shot and seriously injured. Their infant son, Shelton Tinker Jr, was fatally shot that night.

Reserve Inspector Terrance Smith previously testified that Mr Davis voluntarily turned himself in for questioning, accompanied by his attorney and his mother.

Inspector Smith also noted that the defendant was tested for gunshot residue, but he claimed he was unaware of the results after the sample was sent to the forensic lab.

Davis was represented by David Cash.

The prosecution was led by Janessa Murray and Jacklyn Burrows.