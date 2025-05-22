PM wants ‘generational’ shift over land reform

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The government’s land reform legislation promises a generational shift in the management and security of land ownership in The Bahamas, according to Prime Minister Philip Davis.

Mr Davis said the Land Adjudication Bill and Land Registration Bill will bring a “complete overhaul” to the way land ownership is recorded and determined in the country, and that the new system will bring clarity and “justice”.

Speaking at the Bahamas Parliamentary Land Reform Consultation yesterday, Mr Davis said that while previous administrations have acknowledged the failures in the land system, they did not act to change the legislation. He said the current administration has a “responsibility” to correct it.

“We know the consequences of delay: Bahamians left without clear title to their land, unable to pass it on, unable to develop it, unable to access credit using land as security. We know that disputes drag on in court for years,” said Mr Davis.

“We know the cost not just financially, but emotionally for families caught in uncertainty. And we know that those with deep pockets and clever attorneys have often found ways to manipulate a chaotic system to their advantage. We now, have a responsibility and an opportunity to change all of that.”

Mr Davis said that under the new title-based registry, each parcel of land will receive a unique identification number and owners will be issued legal certificates that serve as “indisputable” proof of ownership.

“Adjudicators supported by teams on the ground will visit communities, hear claims, assess evidence, and resolve disputes through an independent Land Tribunal. Once claims are settled, the land can be officially registered and secured,” said Mr Davis.

“This means: No more overlapping claims. No more land locked in legal limbo. No more families unable to access mortgages or sell property. And no more generations waiting to inherit land they should already own.”

Mr. Davis said the land reform will benefit residents and businesses, and that implementation will play a key role in the country’s national development.

“These reforms unlock real potential. Families can pass land on to their children with confidence. Businesses can expand. Developers can build. And ordinary Bahamians will finally have access to credit using land they rightfully own,” said Mr Davis.

“Colleagues, the status quo is indefensible. These reforms are a necessary step toward fairness and national development. And while we cannot undo the decades of inaction, we can and must act now with purpose and unity.”