Terrell McCoy commits

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

Versatile Terrell McCoy has decided to take her basketball skills to the University of Georgia where she hopes to make an impact on the Bulldogs women’s basketball programme.

As she gets ready to complete her high school tenure at Bolles School, the 17-year-old McCoy has made the commitment to take the next step to play at the collegiate level and eventually prepare for the professional ranks.

“I wouldn’t say that I selected Georgia, but Georgia selected me,” McCoy told The Tribune. “But in all honesty, I selected Georgia because it is in the SEC (Southeastern Conference), one of the top conferences in women’s basketball. It doesn’t get better than that.

“But it wasn’t a hard choice. I always wanted to play somewhere big and Georgia just blew my mind when I got the offer.”

At Georgia, McCoy said they expect her to “rebound and use her feet to move around the rim. “They expect me to turn that up 10 times and play the whole and shoot the ball from the outside. “So I hope to bring to the team a level of dynamics because the SEC is shown all over the TV, so I hope to bring a new vibe to the team where I can help them even more with their exposure and make a dent in women’s basketball.”

McCoy, who hopes to study pre-medicine, follows in the footsteps of her older sister, Danielle, 18, who is 5-10 and attending Roanoke Virginia where she is playing volleyball and basketball and preparing to throw the hammer.

Although her high school career is not quite over yet, McCoy said she wants to go out with a bang.

“High school for me has been a learning experience, getting to know who is for you and who is not for you,” she pointed out. “But I haven’t had the problem of trying to fit in and even if it was, I have no problem fitting in

“High school is a great place to make the connections and I’m just so grateful to be hre.”

Proud mother, Clementra, said it’s a huge accomplishment and a testament to her hard work and potential of Terrell. She noted that there’s a whole mix of valid emotions she is experiencing.

Pride was the first one.

“She earned a spot (and a scholarship!) at a major university in a competitive conference—the SEC is no joke,” Clementra said. “This means her academic and athletic performance stood out on a national level.

Excitement was next.

“UGA has a strong reputation, rich traditions, and amazing opportunities in academics, athletics, and student life,” Clementra said. “It’s a launching pad for her future—whether that’s graduate school, a career, leadership development or pro basketball.”

Nostalgia or bittersweet feelings is another for Clementra.

“I remember the days of up and down to camps, practice and games that seemed endless,” she said. “How did we get here so fast? Is my question.

Gratitude was the last.

“Scholarships relieve a financial burden and validate that others see the same brilliance in our daughter that they do,” Clementra added. “Ultimately, we are excited for her new chapters.”

Clementra and her husband, Hrcourt McCoy, also have another daughter, Hardassah, an 11-year-old 6th grader at TC Primary school.

She was awarded the Most Outstanding Athlete award in her age group at the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture’s recently held Frank ‘Pancho’ Rahming National Primary Schools Track and Field Cham[ionahips.

So while they are basking in the success of Danielle and Terrell, they are eagerly awaiting the progress that Hardassah will make in following in their footsteps.