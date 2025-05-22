Urban Renewal to offer free HIV testing at GB Health and Wellness fair

By DENISE MAYCOCK

CONCERNS about a national rise in sexually transmitted infections (STIs) have prompted Urban Renewal to provide free rapid HIV testing during an upcoming Health and Wellness Fair in Grand Bahama.

Kirkland Russell, Deputy Director of Urban Renewal, said the event, scheduled for Saturday, will feature various health services such as HIV testing, measles vaccinations, and blood donations. He emphasised that a key focus is addressing HIV by creating access points where healthcare professionals can perform rapid tests, particularly in densely populated areas.

The fair at the Obadiah H Wilchcombe Government Complex in Eight Mile Rock will also offer additional screenings and services.

Earlier this year, infectious disease officials in New Providence announced an alarming increase in Chlamydia, saying such increases usually indicate that other STIs may rise.

Dr Stacey Bevans, Medical Chief of Staff at Grand Bahama Health Services, said yesterday that there has been an increase in awareness of STIs, with more people seeking testing. She pointed out a concerning trend of younger people testing positive for infections like HIV, chlamydia, and syphilis.

Organised by the Urban Renewal Authority in collaboration with PHA Grand Bahama, Doctors Hospital, National Insurance Agency, and Control Chemical, the fair aims to improve healthcare access in underserved areas and address the resurgence of infectious diseases.

Given that Eight Mile Rock is the country’s largest single settlement, Dr Russell said hosting the fair there ensures a broad impact. He described the venue as being transformed into a temporary clinic, offering free screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose, dental and eye health, along with mental health counselling, diabetic education, nutritional guidance, and physician referrals.

He highlighted the issue of people slipping through the healthcare system’s cracks and affirmed Urban Renewal’s commitment to reaching those most in need.

With growing concerns about diseases like measles and increased cruise travel from countries experiencing outbreaks, Dr Russell highlighted the need for vaccinations and better public awareness. He underscored Urban Renewal’s mission to reach people in our communities who often don’t get the care they deserve.

The event will also feature a blood drive. Dr Russell encouraged government agencies and businesses to support employee participation, emphasising that blood donations are life-saving, potentially benefiting someone’s family member.

Volunteer doctors and nurses will be on hand to provide immediate referrals if health concerns are detected during screenings. Dr Russell described the fair as a comprehensive health hub, offering attendees a rare chance to consult multiple specialists, especially eye doctors, for timely assessments and diagnoses.

Though centred in Eight Mile Rock, Dr Russell urged all Grand Bahama residents — from East End to West End — to attend, noting that Urban Renewal centres will help with transportation for those in need.