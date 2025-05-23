Bahamas Baseball Association gets A Sure Win sponsorship

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

A SURE Win ensured that the Bahamas Baseball Association will be able to host a successful Andre Rodgers Senior National Baseball Tournament at the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium from June 6-9.

The company’s marketing manager Anthony ‘AC’ Coakley presented their title sponsorship cheque of $10,000 to BBA president Clarence “CJ” McKenzie yesterday at A Sure Win’s office on the Tonique Williams-Darling Highway.

Coakley, speaking on behalf of the Brice-Newball Foundation, which is the community outreach arm of A Sure Win, said they are happy to support the BBA as they prepare for the championships.

“I heard that it is going to be really competitive and exciting,” Coakley said. “For us, it is definitely a good opportunity to give back and to support and just to be a part of what is happening with our youth, which is a mandate of our CEO Leandra Brice and CDO Mr Garvin Newball.

“Anyone of them could be the next superstar on the world stage and so we’re happy to give our support and to be a part of this.”

McKenzie, who was accompanied by secretary general Theodore Sweeting, said the contributions from the Newball-Brice Foundation will go a long way in ensuring that they take care of their affiliated association members coming in from the Family Islands to compete.

He noted that they are looking at hosting its biggest nationals ever with 12 teams

“There’s no way we can put on an event of this magnitude without the strong partnership and support from the Brice-Newball Foundation, so we are very appreciative,” McKenzie said.

McKenzie said they are expecting to have teams participating from Long Island, Abaco and Grand Bahama and they will be using the funds to help fund their trip, feed and house them as well as purchase the awards and pay for the use of the stadium over the double holiday weekend.

“There’s no excuse for the public not to be able to come out on the Labour Day holiday on Friday and Whit Monday to enjoy some high-level baseball action,” McKenzie summed up.











