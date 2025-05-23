Bahamas routs Costa Rica 15-0 in PONY 16U

By BRENT STUBBS

Pitcher Kaiden Knowles and designated hitter Elvis Pardo provided the sparks early on the two sides of the field as Team Bahamas shook off their jetlag and overcame their sluggish opener to take out their frustration on Costa Rica in their second game of the PONY Bronco 16U Caribbean and Latin America Baseball Zone Championships.

After getting blanked 3-0 by Puerto Rico B team on Tuesday in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Team Bahamas bounced back and routed Costa Rica 15-0 yesterday.

Head coach Donavan Cox predicted that Team Bahamas was capable of playing much better than they did in their opener and they certainly did.

“I think it was mental for us than physical,” said Cox, who was assisted by coach Albert Cartwright.

“We prepared much better for the game. The guys had a much better mindset going into the game. We understood what we had to do and went out there and we did it,” Cox stated.

Knowles, a native from Abaco, picked up the win with five strike outs in the first two innings and Pardo erupted for a three-run home run to left field in the first inning to give Team Bahamas the start they needed. The team, managed by Terran Rodgers, never looked back.

Pardo, the designated hitter who finished with a 1-for-3 day at the plate, said the whole idea was to put game one behind them and concentrate on the game at hand.

“My plan was to see the ball and the first pitch just swing the bat,” said Pardo, who came through with the first homer of the tournament and will be ready to go on the mound and pitch, if need be.

Catcher Kaizen Dorsett went 2-for-2 with three RBI, right fielder Ajay Knowles, also with a 3-for-3 with a single, double and triple and an RBI and second baseman Asher Simms was 1-for-3 with two RBI. “It feels good. It’s always good to start off the inning strong,” Dorsett said. “I guess that gave us the momentun to carry on and we came out on top.”

On his role behind the plate, Dorsett said he “has to set the tempo, make sure everything goes right and when I throw out runners, that gives the team an extra boost.”

Knowles, in his starting role, definitely benefitted from his battery mate’s performance. “Today was kind of a slow start for me, but after the loss, I was just thinking that I had to get my team back,” Knowles said. “Once the bats got going and my pitching was good, I knew we would rebound.

“After I saw the way they were swinging and missing at strikes down the middle, I knew I didn’t have to do much, just get the ball in the zone and my team will do the rest for me.”

After scoring five runs in the first, Team Bahamas put seven more runs on the scoreboard in the second, two in the third and one in the fourth. “The mindset is just to stay on top and keep the positive energy going for our next game and hopefully we can come out on top again,” Cox said.

Playing out of Group A with Puerto Rico B team, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic B team and Ecuador championship team, Team Bahamas will play their third game today against Ecuador at 3pm and the final round robin game on Saturday against Dominican Republic at 10am on Saturday.

Only the top two teams move onto the semifinals and just the winner of the tournament will advance to the World Series in the Marion Stadium in Marion, Illinois, Indianapolis from August 1-5.

“I still think we have a chance of winning it. The guys have gotten all the jitters and nervousness out,” Cox said. “After today’s game, I think we’re ready to play baseball.”