CH Reeves Green Day: Two most valuable athletes recognised

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

TRAVON Morley and Tajhanique Moncur were given special recognition yesterday as CH Reeves hosted its Green Day for their Raptors student-athletes.

The duo were crowned the most valuable athletes as they received the boys and girls overall school spirit awards for their achievements.

A special assembly was held, attended by Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg, Floyd Armbrister, consultant in the Ministry of Education, along with Shavanna Darville, superintendent for the Southern District.

From the opening remarks from the principal Dr Sterling McPhee to the keynote address by Wilmin Noel, a former student of CH Reeves who works out of the Office of the Prime Minister, the day was all about the student-athletes, who performed at their best for the Raptors, both academically and athletically.

Special entertainment was provided by CH Reeves’ band, their cheerleading and Green Dancers.

But Armbrister outdid them all when he brought remarks on behalf of Minister of Education Glenys Hanna-Martin.

In his usual flamboyant style, he danced in front of the student body as he encouraged them not to get disillusioned over the loss of their GSSSA track and field title because they still have a special gem in coach Davis, who also serves as the president of the Government Secondary Schools Sports Association. Bowleg, more reserved, took the time out to congratulate the Raptors and wished them well in their continued athletic excellence.

And Noel advised the student body that if they are persistent in their achievement, they too can raise to levels of importance in the country as he’s done.

Morley, who not only excelled in track and field, but also on the basketball court, said she was very proud of her accomplishment because she knew the work she put in.

“I was very proud of my performance in the 800m. I pushed very hard for second place,” said the 14-year-old ninth grader.

“I am so proud of being a member of this school. I’ve been here for three years and in all of those years, I had a chance to help the Raptors to be successful.”

Morley is not sure where she will go next because there is a possibility that she might head off to the United States to complete her first school.

“I just want to say to the students here, you have a great legacy. Just continue to do your best to continue to make CH Reeves one of the best junior high schools in the country.”

Moncur, already with a scholarship secured to attend Queen’s College for grade ten starting in September, said he had a very good performance, despite the Raptors falling short of clinching the title.

“I’m happy because in the three years I’ve been here, I was able to give the school all I had,” said Moncur, who competed in the 400 and 800m, the high jump and was on both the 4 x 100 and 4 x 400m relay teams.

While it wasn’t the happy ending that she anticipated, losing out to the, Davis said she was still proud of the Raptors and she wanted to make sure that they were celebrated for their achievement.

“We wanted them to feel very special, even if we didn’t win the championship title,” she said. “They are well out there and performed their best and that’s all we could ask of them.”

Also recognized for their accomplishments as Athletic MVP awardees were Devonte Crowl for male basketball and cross country; Jeremiah Filterman for baseball; DeAntae Joseph for male track and field and Leandrea Davis for female track and field.

Academy MVP awardees were Ahane Smith for top BJC performer; Calvin Brussette for Laws of Life; Akeelah Atkinson for Social Mania; Jayden Thompson for Speech and Trael Thompson for the Spelling Bee.

And the extracurricular MVP awardees were Gabriel Mackey for band; Trael Thompson for choir; Anthonique Blair for cheerleading and Freddie Carroll for junkanoo.



















