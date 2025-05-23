DR KENT BAZARD:

IT’s one of the most frustrating - and often untimely - problems in sport. The sprint is going well, the match is heating up, the relay handoff is smooth—and then it hits.

A cramp. That sudden, sharp tightening of a muscle that stops you mid-stride, usually in front of a crowd, in the middle of competition, or worse - right before the finish line.

Here in The Bahamas, with our year-round heat and outdoor training culture, muscle cramps are a familiar foe for athletes and coaches alike.

And while hydration often gets the blame, the real story is a bit more complex.

Let’s unpack the science of cramps - and how to stop them before they stop you. Not Just Dehydration: The Electrolyte Equation Muscle cramps are involuntary contractions, usually brought on by fatigue, overexertion, electrolyte imbalance, or a combination of all three.

Many assume drinking more water is the fix - but plain water alone doesn’t replenish the critical minerals your body loses through sweat.

That’s where electrolytes come in - especially sodium, potassium, magnesium, and calcium.

These minerals control nerve signalling, muscle contraction, and hydration balance.

When they’re depleted or out of balance, the nerves that tell muscles when to contract and relax can misfire - leading to painful cramps.

And in high-heat environments like ours, athletes lose more electrolytes more quickly.

This is especially true for footballers, sprinters, tennis players, and anyone training on hot turf or asphalt during midday sun.

Who’s at Risk?

Athletes who train for long durations, sweat heavily, or have had previous cramping episodes are more likely to cramp again.

Those with poor pre-training nutrition, low daily salt intake, or irregular hydration habits also face higher risks.

Surprisingly, even overhydration - diluting the blood’s electrolyte concentration - can cause cramping in endurance athletes.

What the Research Tells Us

A landmark study published in Muscle & Nerve (Schwellnus et al.) challenged the outdated theory that dehydration alone causes cramps.

The findings showed that neuromuscular fatigue and altered spinal reflex activity also play a role.

This explains why cramps often occur late in competition - when the athlete is tired, the motor control system becomes less stable, and electrolyte levels are running low.

More recent data from the Journal of Sports and Active Living confirms that targeted sodium and magnesium supplementation during prolonged exercise reduces both the frequency and severity of cramps, especially in warm climates.

Practical Tips for Athletes

So how do we prevent cramps before they derail performance?

Here’s what I recommend to my athletes and teams:

Hydrate with a purpose: Start early, and don’t rely on thirst. Use a hydration schedule during heavy training weeks.

Include electrolytes: Coconut water, sports drinks with sodium/magnesium, or homemade electrolyte mixes work well. During long sessions, aim to sip small amounts every 15–20 minutes.

Fuel properly: Bananas and potatoes are great natural potassium sources. Leafy greens provide magnesium and calcium. Don’t skip your pre-training meals.

Salt your food: Especially if you’re a heavy sweater or prone to cramps. Low-sodium diets might sound healthy, but for athletes, they can backfire.

Stretch post-training: Light stretching, massage, and mobility work reduce muscle tension and help with recovery.

Watch your load: Overtraining increases fatigue and lowers muscle resilience. Rest and recovery matter as much as reps and laps.

Final Word: Stay Ahead of the Cramp

Cramps aren’t just bad luck. They’re usually a signal - of poor preparation, fatigue, or nutrient depletion.

By understanding the true causes and applying simple, evidence-based strategies, athletes can stay in control of their muscles and their performance.

Because no matter how talented or well-trained you are, you can’t finish the race if your body locks up halfway through.

• Dr Kent Bazard, sports medicine physician at Empire Sports Medicine, specialises in ensuring athletes reach their peak performance safely. With extensive experience and a passion for sports health, Dr. Bazard provides insights and guidance for athletes of all ages - men and women.