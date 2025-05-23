Fourteen Clubs Golf Academy wraps up the US Kids Golf Spring Tour

FOURTEEN Clubs Golf Academy recently wrapped up its highly anticipated US Kids Golf 2025 Spring Tour, showcasing some of the brightest and youngest golf talent in the country.

Over the course of the tournament, dozens of junior golfers across multiple age divisions competed fiercely, demonstrating outstanding skill, dedication, and sportsmanship.

The tournament featured both 9-hole and 18-hole divisions and brought together young athletes from all across New Providence.

The event culminated in the crowning of Spring Tour Champions for each age category, with many standout performances earning praise from coaches, parents, and local golf enthusiasts alike.

Among the top champions were Chamari Pratt (Girls 15–18), Aidan Gorospe (Boys 15–18), Londyn Strachan (Girls 11–12), and Briland Cunningham (Boys 12).

The Girls 9–10 division saw an exciting three-way tie between Zion, Zaire, and Zeden Poitier - ultimately decided by a playoff victory from Zion Poitier.

In the youngest six-and-under boys’ division, King Fox emerged victorious with a solid round of 60, while Liv Ward led the Girls 8 & Under category with a remarkable 53.

“These young players continue to exceed expectations,” said a representative from the Academy. “We’re proud not only of the scores but of the values these children display - discipline, focus, and teamwork.”

The US Kids Golf Tour is part of the Academy’s ongoing commitment to youth golf development and creating opportunities for young Bahamians to thrive through sport.

Many of these golfers will go on to represent The Bahamas in local and international tournaments this summer.





Spring Tour

Champions:

Girls Champions

15–18: Chamari Pratt

13–14: Madison Carroll

11–12: Londyn Strachan

9–10: Zion Poitier

8 & Under: Liv Ward

Boys Champions

15–18: Aidan Gorospe

13–14: Zachacy Joseph

12: Briland Cunningham

11: William Smith

10: Reef Harvey

9: Tyhler Rolle

8: Benjamin Lozzi

7: William Stevenson

6: King Fox

9-Hole Division Highlights:

Boys 6 & Under: 1st – King Fox (60), 2nd – Adam Taylor (70)

Boys 7: 1st – William Stevenson (40), 2nd – Liam Bethel (48)

Boys 8: 1st – Benjamin Lozzi (49)

Girls 8 & Under: 1st – Liv Ward (53), 2nd – Lauren Zamora (60)

Girls 9–10: 1st – Zion Poitier (43, playoff winner)

Boys 9: 1st – Tyhler Rolle (54)

Boys 10: 1st – Reef Harvey (46)

18-Hole Division Highlights:

Boys 11: 1st – William Smith (97)

Girls 11–12: 1st – Londyn Strachan (89)

Boys 12: 1st – Briland Cunningham (103)

Boys 13–14: 1st – Deandrey Poitier (81, playoff winner)

Girls 13–14: 1st – Madison Carroll (72)

Boys 15–18: 1st – Chris Capello (77)

Girls 15–18: 1st – Lilly Bisterzo (76)





The academy thanks its coaches, parents, sponsors, and volunteers for supporting the development of the next generation of Bahamian golf stars.

For more information on youth golf programmes, visit fourteenclubsgolfacademy.com or follow them on social media @FourteenClubsGolf.