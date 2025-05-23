Man accused of drilling ATM to steal money

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was denied bail yesterday after he was accused of drilling into an ATM on Coral Harbour Road in an attempt to steal $360,000 inside last month.

Lathor Thompson, 23, was arraigned on charges of attempted stealing and damage before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly-Burrows.

Prosecutors allege that Thompson along with accomplices allegedly drilled into a CIBC ATM kiosk at Coral Harbour Plaza causing $1,229 worth of damage in an attempt to steal $360,000 in cash on April 20.

Thompson pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom, who served as the prosecutor, objected to the defendant’s bail.

Despite Alphonso Lewis, the defendant’s attorney, submissions that his client was a fit candidate for bail, the magistrate denied it.

Thompson will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until he returns for trial on July 29.